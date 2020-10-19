Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,815 in the last 365 days.

Lotto America Winning Numbers Display Error October 17, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE – Due to a technical error, numbers for the October 17, 2020 Lotto America drawing were briefly displayed incorrectly. All other game drawing results were shown correctly.

The integrity of the Lotto America drawing was never impacted. As with any draw game, the Lottery monitors the posting of draw results. The error was found and corrected shortly after the posting.

Numbers shown on the Lottery website are provided for convenience and winning tickets must be validated by the gaming system according to the officially-drawn numbers. Players should always have tickets validated by a Lottery terminal at a retailer or by mail to the New Mexico Lottery.

The New Mexico Lottery apologizes for any inconvenience to players.

You just read:

Lotto America Winning Numbers Display Error October 17, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.