Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,015 in the last 365 days.

Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to Close Route 32 (River Road) Weekdays for Bridge Construction in Bucks County

​King of Prussia, PA – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) is planning to close Route 32 (River Road) weekdays between Woodside Road and Afton Avenue in Lower Makefield Township and Yardley Borough, Bucks County, on Monday, December 7, through Monday, January 4, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, for bridge beam erection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Route 32 (River Road) motorists will be directed to use Woodside Road, Taylorsville Road/Main Street and Afton Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

DRJTBC will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #

RT 32 (River Rd) Closure.png

You just read:

Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to Close Route 32 (River Road) Weekdays for Bridge Construction in Bucks County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.