Route 48 Boston Hollow Road Culvert Replacement Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a long-term closure on Route 48 (Boston Hollow Road) in Elizabeth Township and Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, December 2 weather permitting.

Culvert replacement work, requiring the closure of Route 48, will occur just south of the intersection with Finney Road. The roadway will close to through traffic beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2 continuously through late December. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

North of the Closure

Take Finney Road (Route 2025) to Harrison Road (Route 2023)

Turn left onto Harrison Road

Turn left onto Lovedale Road (Route 2010)

Follow Lovedale Road back to Route 48

End Detour

South of the Closure

Additionally, shoulder reconstruction work will occur on this $1.74 million project. CH&D Enterprises Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

