December 1, 2020

The December 2020 edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update newsletter is now available.

Articles in this edition include:

MD State Police Freedom Award Ceremony;

‘MD Remembers’ Memorial Unveiled;

MSP Expands COVID-19 Prevention Efforts;

Troopers Continue To Combat Illegal Street Racing;

Troopers Participate In ‘Click It Or Ticket’ Campaign;

Berlin Barrack Promotes ‘No Scam November;’ and

Photos From Cumberland Barrack’s ‘Not So Scary’ Halloween.

To read this month’s edition, please click on:

MD State Police IMPACT Update Dec. 2020