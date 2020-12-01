JEFFERSON CITY — The Second Extraordinary Session of the 100th General Assembly resumes this week. Missouri senators are looking at House Bill 14, which relates to the supplemental budget, and Senate Bill 1, which relates to Covid liability.
You just read:
The Missouri Senate Minute for Dec. 1: Extra Session Resumes
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.