Oil Analysis for Injection Molding Machines Offered by TestOil

TestOil offers a comprehensive analysis for detecting varnish and initiating mitigation before it causes unplanned downtime and destroys the machine.

There are a number of reasons that IMMs tend to create varnish, one of the primary causes is a combination of hot temperatures and smaller sumps.” — TestOil Field/Data Analyst Matt McMahon

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the leading experts on oil analysis for injection molding machines (IMMs), offers a comprehensive analysis for detecting varnish and initiating mitigation before it causes unplanned downtime and ultimately destroys the machine.

Capital investment for an IMM can exceed half a million dollars. Unplanned events, such as a machine shutdown resulting from a malfunctioning servo valve, can cost a half hour or more of productivity. A system contaminated by varnish will not operate at its rated performance level; exhibiting decreased speed and pressure as a result.

TestOil Field/Data Analyst Matt McMahon explains, “There are a number of reasons that IMMs tend to create varnish, one of the primary causes is a combination of hot temperatures and smaller sumps. The oil tends to get hot and local hot spots will create varnish. Varnish on control valves is an issue for all hydraulic IMMs. The valves have very small clearances to begin with and as varnish buildup causes the clearances to get tighter, the valves stick in a suboptimal position and cause loss of control.”

With regular oil analysis, TestOil can keep an eye on the varnish before it gets to this point. TestOil’s Varnish Potential Analysis is the industry-leading solution for varnish-prone machinery. The analysis culminates in a comprehensive Varnish Report showing results from a total of eight tests:

Primary varnish indicator tests—to find immediate issues:

• Membrane Patch Colorimetry

• Ultracentrifuge

• Particle Count Difference (2 separate tests, optical particle count and pore blockage particle count)

Lubricant condition tests— to help determine root cause of existing high varnish conditions and warn about lubricant related varnish formation issues:

• Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR)

• Water Content (Karl Fischer titration)

• Remaining Useful Life (RULER)

• Acid Number

An optimally functioning IMM will exhibit the fastest possible cycle speed, uneventful operation for long periods, no unplanned downtime, no major failures and a long lifespan. Regular oil analysis with TestOil will go a long way toward making that a reality. To read more on conquering varnish, you can download the eBook, “How to Outsmart Varnish and Avoid Costly Downtime.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.