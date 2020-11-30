Pelosi Statement on Biden-Harris Appointments in Key Economic Policy Posts

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris announced appointments for key economic roles:

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have assembled a brilliant, visionary economic team, whose historic nominations represent a lifeline for millions of working families struggling during this devastating pandemic and economic crisis.

“Dr. Janet Yellen’s discipline, determination, and dazzling track record of success at the forefront of economic policy-making will be indispensable in our country’s work to not only recover from this crisis, but to Build Back Better. Her leadership at the Federal Reserve and her knowledge of the markets make her highly regarded both in the international financial community and among policymakers on both sides of the Capitol. In particular, her decades of experience in promoting a strong labor market, fighting income inequality and unleashing the full power of women in the workforce will make a difference for millions of workers, our economy and our democracy. Congratulations to her as she takes up the role of Treasury Secretary.

“Dr. Cecilia Rouse, Neera Tanden, Wally Adeyemo, Dr. Jared Bernstein, and Dr. Heather Boushey bring outstanding intellectual credentials and a profound understanding of the challenges facing working families. Along with Dr. Yellen, their leadership will be critical to delivering urgent and meaningful relief to the American people and building a fairer and more just economy that works for all.

“Our Democratic House Majority looks forward to working with this extraordinary team.”

