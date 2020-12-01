TxDOT Seeks Input on the I-35 Capital Express South Project

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual stakeholder meeting to gather input on proposed improvements on I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast.

The $300 million improvement project, known as the I-35 Capital Express South project, proposes adding two non-tolled managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast. The project also includes various operational and safety enhancements that would reconstruct bridges, eliminate five mainlane merges and improve east/west connections over or under I-35.

The virtual stakeholder meeting will provide an update on the project design since the last public open house held in October 2019. Design changes include:

Elevating managed lanes between SH 71/Ben White Boulevard and Slaughter Lane.

Constructing a southbound I-35 intersection bypass lane at Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive.

Adding 2.5 miles of auxiliary lanes for entering and exiting traffic.

Constructing braided northbound entrance and exit ramps at Slaughter Lane.

Widening the northbound and southbound I-35 frontage roads to three lanes south of Slaughter Lane.

The virtual stakeholder meeting will be made available on mobility35openhouse.com beginning Thursday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Input on the project can be submitted via online survey, email, voicemail or mail.