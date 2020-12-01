TxDOT Seeks Input on the I-35 Capital Express South Project
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual stakeholder meeting to gather input on proposed improvements on I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast.
The $300 million improvement project, known as the I-35 Capital Express South project, proposes adding two non-tolled managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast. The project also includes various operational and safety enhancements that would reconstruct bridges, eliminate five mainlane merges and improve east/west connections over or under I-35.
The virtual stakeholder meeting will provide an update on the project design since the last public open house held in October 2019. Design changes include:
- Elevating managed lanes between SH 71/Ben White Boulevard and Slaughter Lane.
- Constructing a southbound I-35 intersection bypass lane at Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive.
- Adding 2.5 miles of auxiliary lanes for entering and exiting traffic.
- Constructing braided northbound entrance and exit ramps at Slaughter Lane.
- Widening the northbound and southbound I-35 frontage roads to three lanes south of Slaughter Lane.
The virtual stakeholder meeting will be made available on mobility35openhouse.com beginning Thursday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Input on the project can be submitted via online survey, email, voicemail or mail.