WHOAZONE ANNOUNCES NEW SEASON PASSES FOR THEIR HOLLY, MI & GRAPEVINE, TX LOCATIONS FOR 2021
Limited Quantity of Season Passes Are Available --- Prices Start at $99.99 --- Introductory Savings of 15% Using Code THANKS15
We put together a program that offered significant benefits to our guests, yet was easy to execute operationally, and now are happy to announce --- SEASON PASSES FOR 2021 ...”VERONA, WI, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You wanted it, you got it! WhoaZone Water-Based Entertainment Facilities are pleased to announce that after many guest requests they have decided to introduce a series of season passes for the 2021 Summer sessions. Passes are: $99.99 for daily Single Splash, $149.99 for daily DOUBLE Splashes, and $199.99 for UNLIMITED Splashes each day. To introduce the new passes, WhoaZone has decided to offer a 15% discount for anyone wishing to buy a pass. Offer is good until December 31, 2020.
— Jen Rice
WhoaZones are the hottest things to hit the beach since the bikini – their signature “floating ninja course” is made up of giant slides, towers, trampolines, ramps, wiggle bridges and other play features, the WhoaZone offer guests the chance to bounce, slide, climb, jump, and splash – from Memorial to Labor Day, depending on the location and weather. Founded in 2017, WhoaZones operate in TX, IN, and MI, and new parks are currently under consideration.
“Our customers have been begging us for a season pass, however, due to the complex logistics of running a WhoaZone, it was hard to accommodate”, says Jen Rice, General Manager, of Empire Recreation Management, owner of WhoaZone Entertainment Centers, “however, we spent the last few months trying to figure out how to put together a program that offered significant benefits to our guests, yet was easy to execute operationally, and now are happy to announce --- SEASON PASSES FOR 2021.”
The park is open to those 7 years and older, who are at least 45” tall. Some parks have Kids Zones, for those under 7. Season Pass Holders are welcome to visit the park each and every day and participate based on the pass they have purchased. Pass holders are also offered significant discounts, member only events, and a series of other benefits that will make their WhoaZone experience that much better. Passes are only available at the Holly, MI & Grapevine, TX locations at this time.
For more information about the Season Pass Program at the Holly, MI location, please visit: www.whoazoneholly.com/season-passes
For more information about the Season Pass Program at the Grapevine, TX location, please visit: www.whoazonegrapevine.com/season-passes
To receive your 15% discount, please enter code THANKS15 at checkout.
About WhoaZone --- WhoaZone features inflatable on-water obstacle courses that provide hours of high-energy fun for persons of all ages. With locations in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, WhoaZone was designed to ensure every guest has an amazing experience and is the perfect attraction for those seeking over-the-top outdoor adventures, mind-blowing acrobatic thrills, and safe, yet fun, active challenges.
For more information about WhoaZone please contact Jen Rice at 866-946-2966 or visit Whoa.zone
#######
Jen Rice
Empire Recreation Management
+1 866-946-2966
email us here