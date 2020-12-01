November 2020 Data Snapshot
In the November 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- New City Budget Explorer
- Introducing Common Questions
- Data Highlight: State of Iowa Checkbook
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
New City Budget Explorer
The Department of Management introduces the new City Budget Explorer. The explorer is an interactive budget providing line item detail for revenue and expenses associated with city budgets in Iowa. It our ongoing commitment to improving fiscal transparency. This website allows you to explore the budgets of every city in Iowa through highly interactive charts, graphs, and tables.
Introducing Common Questions
Common questions have been added to the Iowa Pandemic Recovery Report, and its finance and payment explorers. The common questions appear in the hero image of the main report and both explorers. By clicking the "Common Question" button, and selecting a question, viewers will be taken to a filtered portions of the explorers that answers the specific question. When there are thousands of transactions totaling billions of dollars, common questions make finding information people are interested much easier.
Data Highlight: State of Iowa Checkbook
The dataset contains over 13.4 million payment transactions representing over $130.4 billion in the State of Iowa’s central accounting system for the Executive Branch since the beginning of FY 2014. This dataset powers the Iowa Checkbook available at https://checkbook.iowa.gov. The data includes department, program/unit, fund, appropriation, vendor, and payment date. The data is updated on a monthly basis.
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|296
|External References
|157
|Documents
|259
|Filtered Views
|347
|Charts
|163
|Maps
|217
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|22
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,625
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 138 Active Users: 17 (12.3% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
