Funds Available to Encourage Urban Agriculture

Businesses, schools, nonprofits, local governments and tribal entities seeking to promote urban youth agricultural education and urban agricultural community development can apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Urban Agriculture Grant.

The MDA will award up to $280,500 to eligible applicants serving communities within cities with a population over 10,000 or cities with population of at least 5,000 where at least 10% of the population is living at or below 200% of the poverty line or comprised of people of color/Native American tribal community members. Tribal communities are also eligible, regardless of population size.

Eligible project expenses include equipment purchases and physical improvements, and dedicated staff/contractor time.

In previous rounds of this highly competitive grant program, funds have gone to stimulate urban agriculture across Minnesota, from Saint Paul’s Eastside to Duluth and from Virginia to North Minneapolis. The MDA expects to award 50 percent of the available funds to projects located in or serving communities of color or Native American tribal communities.

Applicants may request a maximum of $50,000 per project, and up to 100 percent of the total project cost may be covered by the grant. Up to half of the award may be requested as an advance.

Proposals must be submitted prior to Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. Visit the AGRI Urban Grants web page for more information, including detailed information about how to apply.

Funding for this program is made available through the AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

Haga clic aquí para español

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Shumacher@state.mn.us

 

