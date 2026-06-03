Reminder: June Dicamba Restrictions for 2026 Growing Season

As Minnesota approaches the heart of the 2026 growing season, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding licensed and certified applicators that state-specific dicamba restrictions take effect in June for over-the-top (OTT) use on dicamba-tolerant soybeans. These restrictions are designed to reduce off-site movement and protect neighboring crops, vegetation, and sensitive areas.

Three OTT dicamba herbicides—Engenia (BASF; EPA Reg. #7969-507), Tavium (Syngenta; EPA Reg. #100-1753), and Stryax (Bayer; EPA Reg. #264-1241)—are registered for use on dicamba-tolerant soybeans in Minnesota this year. All three products carry mandatory Minnesota-specific restrictions in addition to federal label requirements. Only licensed and certified applicators may purchase or apply these restricted-use products, and applicators must check the manufacturer’s website for the most current labeling within seven days of application.

Dicamba was unavailable to producers in 2025 following a federal court ruling vacating its U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration. On Feb. 6, the EPA approved new registrations for the three OTT products for the 2026 and 2027 growing seasons with additional state restrictions, and the MDA subsequently registered the products in Minnesota. Since dicamba first became available for dicamba-tolerant soybeans in 2017, the MDA has received off-target injury complaints every year except 2025. Dicamba is volatile and can move off-site through drift and volatilization, particularly under certain weather conditions.

Minnesota Restrictions Now in Effect

Cutoff dates:

South of Interstate 94: No applications after June 12

North of Interstate 94: No applications after June 30

Statewide temperature cutoff:

Do not apply if the air temperature of the field at the time of application is over 85 degrees

Do not apply if the National Weather Service forecasted high for the nearest location exceeds 85 degrees

The forecasted temperature must be recorded at the start of the application

These federal registrations remain valid until Feb. 6, 2028. Compliance with all Minnesota-specific restrictions and label requirements is mandatory. More information is available on the MDA’s Over-the-Top Dicamba page.

Additional Requirements for 2026

Annual training — Licensed applicators must complete annual OTT dicamba training provided by registrants.

Container labeling and state-specific labeling must be in the possession of the user at the time of application.

Application limits — A maximum of two applications totaling no more than 1 pound dicamba acid equivalent per acre per year.

Required tank additives — Both an approved drift-reduction agent and a pH-buffering volatility-reducing agent must be included in every OTT application.

Downwind buffer — Maintain a 240-foot downwind buffer between the last treated row and the nearest downwind field or sensitive area edge such as water bodies.

Do not apply if sensitive plants are planted on an adjacent downwind field or area.

Growth-stage limits — Tavium® prohibited after V4; Stryax™ and Engenia® prohibited after R1.

Endangered Species Act mitigation — Applicators must achieve 3 mitigation points from EPA’s mitigation menu on each treated field, or 6 points in pesticide use limitation areas (PULAs). Practices such as vegetative buffers, contour farming, and cover crops may help prevent dicamba movement in runoff or eroded soil.

Applicators are responsible for following all federal and state requirements, including checking manufacturer websites for the most current label instructions. Additional information on Minnesota’s dicamba restrictions is available on the MDA’s OTT Dicamba FAQ page.

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Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us