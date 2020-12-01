Virtual Public Input Meeting available on December 8 to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to ND Highway 23

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available December 8, on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on December 8. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to North Dakota Highway 23, 4.5 miles to 8 miles west of New Town.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), FHWA, and Ulteig Engineers, Inc.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by December 23, 2020, to Joshua Kueber, PE, Ulteig Engineers, Inc. 3350 38th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104 or at josh.kueber@ulteig.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Joshua Kueber, 701-280-8542 or at josh.kueber@ulteig.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at (701-328-2978) or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.