Nexgen Introduces neoPrep+

A suite of mobile courses focused on the needs of middle and high school students who require English skills to succeed in academic-learning environments.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexgen English Online Co. (nexgen) launched neoPrep+ a multi-level mobile English learning program. Following the release of its robust, neo+ solution for adults earlier in 2020, nexgen focused its attention on the needs of middle school and high school students who must learn English to succeed in educational programs that have English level requirements. neo's powerful and flexible ecosystem provides a fully mobile solution that adapts to each student using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced speech recognition (SR) technology.
“Educational organizations around the world can implement neoPrep+ for their in-class or remote learning needs and can track student placement, progress, scores, and certificates earned, all while learners study English from their preferred safe environment. To securely manage student records, teachers and administrators have access to neo’s powerful Universal Dashboard,” says Ian Adam, CEO of Nexgen English Online Co.
Based on 30+ years of deep data collected from over 25 million English language learners (ELLs) from around the world, neoPrep+ provides learners with the academic English skills they need to excel in subjects like math, science, and history, as well as with the conversational skills needed for a school’s social environment. “In addition to its focus on academic listening and speaking, neoPrep+ develops reading skills and strategies through highly interactive text-based activities,” says Dr. Andrew Blasky, head of product development.
neoPrep+ is part of neo’s impressive ecosystem which includes the neo Study App, a robust AI- and SR-driven application that allows learners to advance at their own pace and move forward only when they have mastered the skills for each level; neo Live, an integrated online one-on-one coaching platform, which enables private coaching sessions with native or bilingual coaches to help accelerate the speed of fluency; and myneo App, a productivity app designed to help learners stay focused on their English-language goals by keeping all of their neoPrep+ information in one place.
nexgen provides learners with internationally accepted English certification from DynEd International. Certification levels are fully-aligned to the Common Europe Framework of Reference for Language (CEFR) and correlate with widely known English-proficiency tests, such as IELTS, TOEFL, and TOEIC. Each of the 11 CEFR levels in neoPrep+ takes three months or less to complete.
About nexgen
nexgen is a Silicon-Valley company based in San Jose, California. nexgen is dedicated to providing English language learners with sophisticated learning content, which when combined with real-time advanced AI allows learners to achieve their English goals–guaranteed.
