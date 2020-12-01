Mercy College & Rockland Community College Announce Dual Admission Agreement to Foster Seamless Academic Transition
Mercy College President Tim Hall and Rockland Community College President Dr. Michael Baston signed a dual admission agreement on November 30th.
Rockland Community College and Mercy College have signed a Dual Admission Pathway agreement, allowing students to have a seamless transfer process from RCC to Mercy College and enabling students to transfer with junior standing. The agreement, signed on November 30th by both College Presidents, will commence for the spring 2021 college term.
— Dr. Michael A. Baston, President of Rockland Community College
As part of the agreement, Rockland Community College students must fulfill particular requirements, regarding GPA, prerequisites, clinical experience, etc. that may be in place for certain academic programs at the College, including Communication Disorders, Design and Animation, Music Production and Recording Arts, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Social Work, and Veterinary Technology with a minimum grade point average of 2.0 will be guaranteed acceptance to Mercy College.
For the transfer students, a maximum of 60 credits from an Associate degree (A.A. or A.S.) will be applied toward the completion of the relevant Mercy Bachelor’s degree programs. A maximum of 75 credits can be applied toward the completion of the articulated bachelor’s degree. Additionally, multiple scholarships from Mercy College will be available to eligible transfer students.
“This partnership provides RCC students a seamless pathway to the next level of their educational journey and receive a four-year degree at Mercy College,” said Mercy College President Tim Hall. “This is a wonderful partnership between two institutions who share a similar mission to serve students and prepare future leaders in our shared community."
President Timothy Hall also noted that RCC graduates have more 90 degrees and programs to choose from at Mercy; opportunities to get involved in more than 40 clubs and organizations across three campuses in Dobbs Ferry, the Bronx, and Manhattan. In addition, all transfer students will receive a PACT mentor that will help them navigate degree requirements, register for classes, track academic progress and develop leadership skills.
"This is an exciting partnership that will benefit Rockland Community College students,” said Dr. Michael A. Baston, president, Rockland Community College. “We are living during a time when students want to stay local, receive an affordable education, and be prepared for a viable career. One of our main goals is to ensure that RCC students receive a strong foundation here at RCC and have access to as many opportunities as possible regardless of the career path they choose. This agreement with Mercy College provides our students the ability to easily transfer to a prestigious four-year institution and take the next step in their career journey,” states Dr. Baston.
RCC students committing to Mercy will have access to academic counselors to maximize course offerings and to ensure a smooth transfer process. Transfer students will also be able to tap into thousands of internship and career placement opportunities offered through Mercy’s Department of Career Services.
During the Zoom call where the agreement was signed by both presidents, Dr. Michael Baston presented Tim Hall with a certificate commemorating the donation of 100 trees to be planted in upstate New York to celebrate the partnership that he hopes will help students grow, thrive, and succeed. Hall said he was honored by the gift and that it demonstrated the living relationship between the two institutions which would benefit students across the region.
About Mercy College: Mercy College is committed to providing motivated students the opportunity to transform their lives through higher education by offering liberal arts and professional programs in personalized and high quality learning environments, thus preparing students to embark on rewarding careers, to continue learning throughout their lives and to act ethically and responsibly in a changing world. More information can be found at www.mercy.edu
About Rockland Community College: Rockland Community College, State University of New York, offers a safe, supportive learning environment for thousands of students from diverse backgrounds who appreciate small class sizes and personal attention from a distinguished, award-winning faculty that includes Fulbright scholars and SUNY Distinguished Professors. Thanks to the school’s affordable tuition, students who begin their career journey at RCC and then transfer to a four-year college can save up to $100,000 on their education. RCC is also proud to provide career training and professional development to adult learners looking to change careers or upgrade their skills through its Career Skills Academy. More information can be found at www.sunyrockland.edu.
