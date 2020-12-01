» News » 2020 » Missouri State Parks enthusiasts can share the lov...

Missouri State Parks enthusiasts can share the love with a December gift card special

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 1, 2020 – Missouri State Parks enthusiasts can share their love for state parks and historic sites with the December gift card special. A Missouri State Parks gift card is a great holiday gift for someone who loves Missouri State Parks and the outdoors, and can be used for camping reservations or state park merchandise.

During the month of December, when purchasing a gift card of $75 or more, the purchaser will receive a free $25 gift card.

This offer can only be found online and is for Missouri State Parks gift cards only. To ensure delivery by Christmas, the gift cards must be ordered by Wednesday, Dec. 16. There can only one mailing address per order. Promotional gift cards are mailed separately from purchase.

Gift cards can be purchased online at mostateparks.com/page/77101/gift-card-promotion.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. For more holiday gift ideas, click the online store link.

Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###