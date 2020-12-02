Ardon Health Specialty Pharmacy Joins Turning Point’s Specialty Pharmacy Network
Turning Point, a member-driven innovative specialty pharmacy network comprised of the largest independent top performing specialty pharmacies today announced Ardon Health Specialty Pharmacy has joined the organization.
“We are excited for the opportunity to work with Chandra Wahrgren, CEO and President of Ardon Health, and her management team” said Erik Halstrom, Managing Director of Turning Point. “Ardon Health has been recognized by industry peers and the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy for innovation and performance in the delivery of quality clinical care and services, which we believe is a strong match for the Turning Point network model”.
Turning Point member pharmacies share the belief that our broad industry stakeholder partnerships can help drive economic value and continuous operational enhancements, directly translating into enhanced patient care.”
Turning Point is the largest independent specialty pharmacy network, bringing value through strategic partnerships that focus on decreasing costs and increasing business opportunities for our members. Additionally, Turning Point leverages our member pharmacies’ data, in partnership with a leading data integration and analytics company, to improve manufacturers’ understanding of specialty product performance.
“Ardon Health is proud to join other high-performing specialty pharmacies as part of the innovative Turning Point collective” said Chandra Wahrgren, CEO and President of Ardon Health. “We are optimistic that together, we can continue to drive advancements in specialty pharmacy that will enable each pharmacy to provide best-in-class patient care.” Wahrgren noted that Grant Knowles, Vice President of Business Development at Ardon, will play an integral role representing Ardon within the Turning Point Specialty Pharmacy Network.
About Ardon
Ardon Health, based in Portland, Oregon, is an award-winning specialty pharmacy which provides a wide range of specialty medications and personalized patient care nationwide. The company is focused on optimizing patient outcomes through the delivery of high-quality, compassionate specialty pharmacy services to patients in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. Ardon's experienced clinical pharmacists have expertise in the treatment of numerous complex diseases and health conditions. In 2017, Ardon received the prestigious National Association of Specialty Pharmacy “Specialty Pharmacy of the Year” award in recognition of the company’s significant accomplishments in advancing patient care and the practice of specialty pharmacy. Ardon was featured in a 2019 public television education segment created by the On Demand, Hosted by Rob Lowe production company. For additional information about Ardon Health, please visit ardonhealth.com.
About Turning Point Rx
Turning Point is an innovative specialty pharmacy network designed to enable success for our member pharmacies. We believe that independent specialty pharmacies are in the best position to provide patient support and maximize patient outcomes. Our member-owned model consists of the nation’s leading, independent specialty pharmacies.
As a network we bring value to our members through our strategic partnerships which creates specialty pharmacy opportunities through our collective buying power. Turning Point remains committed to forging partnership opportunities that provide value to our business partners and member pharmacies.
Turning Point member pharmacies include: Amber Specialty Pharmacy / Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, Maxor Specialty Pharmacy, Meijer Specialty Pharmacy, ReCept Pharmacy, Senderra Specialty Pharmacy, CareMed Specialty Pharmacy, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy, and Ardon Health.
Erik Halstrom, Managing Director: erik.halstrom@turningpointrx.com
Audrey Monroe, Vice President of Sales & Marketing: audrey.monroe@ardonhealth.com
Erik Halstrom
