Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy Joins Turning Point’s Specialty Pharmacy Network
Turning Point, an innovative specialty pharmacy network comprised of the largest independent top performing specialty pharmacies, today announced Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy has joined the organization.
“We are excited for the opportunity to work with Curt Nesbitt, CEO of Blue Sky, and his management team,” said Erik Halstrom, Managing Director of Turning Point. “Blue Sky is implementing many of the cost savings and growth initiatives that we have executed over the past few years. It has been a collaborative effort in creating strategic partnerships that have made a significant impact on the operations of our Turning Point members, directly translating into enhanced patient care.”
Turning Point is the largest independent specialty pharmacy network. Turning Point brings value through our strategic partnerships which focuses on decreasing costs and increasing business opportunities for our members. Additionally, Turning Point leverages our member pharmacies data assets, in partnership with a leading data integration and analytics company, to improve how manufacturers understand specialty product performance in the marketplace.
“The decision to partner with Turning Point was easy,” said Curt Nesbitt, Founder/CEO. “We both understand the challenges in specialty, and Turning Point has a solutions-oriented team of professionals and members aligned toward providing first-in-class service and value-added solutions for patients.
About Blue Sky
Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy is South Carolina’s only purpose-built specialty pharmacy. Having been in business since 2015, Blue Sky owes its success to their focus on people. As a service organization, people are at the heart of what they do every day. Since inception they have operated on one guiding principle; “keep the patient’s best interest at the center of our decisions, and everything else will fall into place”.
Blue Sky has over 55 years of industry experience on their executive management team. This wealth of experience gives Blue Sky the necessary foundation needed to navigate and thrive in the complex specialty pharmacy market.
Blue Sky specializes in supporting the following therapeutic areas: Dermatology, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology and Bleeding disorders.
About Turning Point
Turning Point is an innovative specialty pharmacy network designed to enable success for our member pharmacies. We believe that independent specialty pharmacies are in the best position to provide patient support and maximize patient outcomes. Our member-owned model consists of the nation’s leading, independent specialty pharmacies.
As a network we bring value to our members through our strategic partnerships which creates specialty pharmacy opportunities through our collective buying power. Turning Point remains committed to forging partnership opportunities that provide value to our business partners and member pharmacies.
Turning Point equity member pharmacies include: Amber Pharmacy / Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, Long's Pharmacy Solutions, Maxor Pharmacies, Meijer Specialty Pharmacy, Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy, ReCept Pharmacy and Senderra Specialty Pharmacy.
