ISCANN GROUP SUPPORTS SENIOR ADVISOR IN CYCLE CHALLENGE FOR PANCREATIC CANCER
IScann’s Senior Advisor, Mike Gwynn, participates in the “Chase the Sun” cycle challenge to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UKLONDON, UK, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IScann Group, an open-source intelligence agency that enables companies to counter an array of modern threats, today announced that it will sponsor Senior Advisor, Mike Gwynn, on his “Chase the Sun” cycle challenge to raise money for the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK.
This cycling event will be held on the longest day of the year. Beginning at 4:41am, the route will start at Minster, Isle of Sheppey, Kent on the east coast, and end at 21:33 at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset on the west coast. The route will be a total of 205 miles.
“It will be my most challenging journey yet, however, I am feeling motivated as it is for a cause that I feel most passionately about. There are lots of things out there that can get us and cancer does not discriminate against the young and healthy. However, the more money, time and research that is put towards pancreatic cancer could mean that in the near future it might be possible to track it earlier. At the moment, pancreatic cancer only shows itself at an advanced stage, and often by then, it is too late. At the moment, it is important to spread the word, raise awareness and support the charities that are putting their resources towards further research,” says Mike Gwynn, Senior Advisor at IScann Group.
IScann Group is sponsoring Mr. Gwynn’s ride for pancreatic cancer and also making a donation to the charity.
“The general 5-year survival rate for people who have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer is as low as 9% - the lowest survival rate of all cancers besides mesothelioma. We hope that IScann Group’s involvement will play a role in encouraging other companies and individuals to get on board, ultimately leading to more visibility for the disease and a solution in the near future,” says Andrew Vasko, Managing Director at IScann Group.
“Chase the Sun” will be held on the 19th June 2021. It is a semi-organised event with usually about 70-100 people taking part, however, due to Covid-19, it is still yet to be officially confirmed.
If you would like to support Mike on his journey or learn more about pancreatic cancer and how you can help, you can find out more at www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk. or by contacting tien@redhill.world.
About IScann Group
IScann Group is an open-source intelligence service that enables companies to understand and counter an array of modern threats. By utilising proprietary methodologies, the Group monitors global security trends, tracks social media and is at the forefront of exploiting digitalisation. The group is managed by Andrew Vasko.
www.iscanngroup.com
Tien Ma
IScann Group
tien@redhill.world
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn