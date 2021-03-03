Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ISCANN GROUP EXPANDS REGIONAL CAPABILITY WITH APPOINTMENT OF DZIRHAN MAHADZIR AS SENIOR ADVISOR

Dzirhan Mahadzir, Senior Advisor at IScann Group

Iscann logo

An expert in defence and tactical strategy, Mahadzir will advise on vulnerability assessments and defence in the ASEAN region

I am excited to be working with IScann Group to support them in their specific areas of defence and security.”
— Dzirhan Mahadzir, Senior Advisor of IScann Group
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IScann Group, an open-source intelligence agency that enables companies to counter an array of modern threats, today announced the appointment of Dzirhan Mahadzir as a Senior Advisor.

Dzirhan has an extensive background specialising in military defence and tactical strategy, particularly in the ASEAN region. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dzirhan is a freelance defence journalist and analyst. He has lectured at the Malaysian Armed Forces Defence College on various topics pertaining to strategy and military history, and regularly gives presentations on the Malaysian Armed Forces and Malaysia’s defence developments to visiting delegations from military institutions such as the US National Defense University, USAF Air War College and the Australian Staff College.

“Dzirhan’s addition to our team will further build our brand of expertise. We welcome Dzirhan and his understanding of defence and security in the IndoPacific, and specifically in the Southeast Asian region. His strategic knowledge of the region will be an invaluable asset to IScann Group,” says Andrew Vasko, Managing Director of IScann Group.

Dzirhan has contributed to several publications, including Defence Review Asia, Military Technology Magazine, Janes Defence Weekly, Navy International, International Defence Review, USNI News, Asian Military Review and the Asia-Pacific Defence Reporter.

“ASEAN is a part of the world that is being closely looked at because of what is currently happening in the South China Sea, particularly as a new US administration comes in. I am excited to be working with IScann Group to support them in their specific areas of defence and security,” concludes Dzirhan Mahadzir, Senior Advisor of IScann Group.

--END--

About IScann Group

IScann Group is an open-source intelligence service that enables companies to understand and counter an array of modern threats. By utilising proprietary methodologies, the Group monitors global security trends, tracks social media and is at the forefront of exploiting digitalisation. The group is managed by Andrew Vasko.

More information: www.iscanngroup.com

