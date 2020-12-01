Intelligent Observation Announces Dubai Mediclinic Hospital Agreement for its Automated Hand Hygiene Compliance Solution
Intelligent Observation utilizes NFMI technology to provide actionable data and monitor the WHO 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene
Intelligent Observation, the innovative and automated hand hygiene compliance monitoring system designed to reduce healthcare-acquired infections, today announced Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai will install Intelligent Observation's hand hygiene solution.

The Intelligent Observation solution will allow Mediclinic City Hospital to move from visual observation, which only captures a fraction of hand hygiene events, to Intelligent Observation which captures every mandatory hand hygiene compliance event. The result of implementing Intelligent Observation leads to a significant increase in safety for patients, healthcare workers and visitors.
“Most hospitals perform visual observation which is a manual process using a clipboard and a pen only capturing around 2% of the hand hygiene events that take place in a 24/7 hospital. Intelligent Observation captures 100% of hand hygiene events and is the only viable hand hygiene compliance monitoring solution that works,” states Praneet Nirmul, VP of Sales at Intelligent Observation. “Additionally, our technology provides actionable data that healthcare facilities can use for contact tracing and educational purposes.”
Intelligent Observation uses near-field magnetic induction (NFMI) technology to safely and accurately record every single hand hygiene compliance event in a healthcare facility. For Mediclinic City Hospital, Intelligent Observation will monitor the WHO 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene, which requires a level of precision that only technology like NFMI can provide. NFMI technology provides Intelligent Observation the flexibility to adapt to and monitor multiple standards for hand hygiene compliance.
Mediclinic City Hospital is a diversified international private healthcare services group, founded in South Africa in 1983, with 76 hospitals across divisions of Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates.
Intelligent Observation is revolutionizing the healthcare industry with its affordable and easy-to-use hand hygiene monitoring system. NFMI technology is highly accurate, safe and secure, and ultra-efficient. To learn more about NFMI technology, please visit: https://intelobserve.com/how-it-works/.
Intelligent Observation’s solution provides visual points of accuracy through its near real-time data and personalized scorecards from healthcare workers with tips and training to help continually improve the hospital’s hand hygiene compliance.
To learn more about Intelligent Observation, please visit: https://intelobserve.com/. To request a demo, please visit: https://intelobserve.com/contact/.
