MatriSys Bioscience names Dr. Phillipe Calais as its New Chief Executive Officer and Member of its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatriSys Bioscience, Inc., a leader in the field of microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of skin conditions, today announced that Dr. Philippe P. Calais, Pharm. D. PhD, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Calais’ employment with MatriSys Bio will commence immediately.

Dr. Calais has more than 30 years of CEO experience in corporate management, product development, commercialization, partnerships, commercial launches, IPO's and financing in both North America and Europe.

Prior to joining MatriSys Bio, Dr. Calais served as interim CEO and board member at CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria-based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat age-related diseases. He also founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Isarna Therapeutics where he led the company through a successful Phase 1 clinical study of an oligonucleotide therapeutic for advanced glaucoma. Dr Calais served as President and CEO of Ambrilia Biopharma Inc. (TSE: AMB). He was President of Global Business at Neurochem Inc (NASDAQ: NRMX) as well as chairman of the board of Neurochem International and served as President and CEO at Univalor LP, a large technology transfer organization commercializing innovations from the University of Montreal where he successfully completed several technology and life-science partnerships. He also was the President and CEO of Servier Canada, where he led several product launches. Earlier in his career, Dr. Calais held multiple roles over a ten-year period at Hoffmann-La Roche, ultimately becoming Global Head of its Anti-Infectives, Dermatology and Anti-Fungals Business Unit.

Dr. Calais also founded Phileas Pharma Inc. Throughout his career he is credited with several major partnering transactions and was instrumental in raising significant capital for several biotech companies that he was leading.

Additionally, Dr. Calais serves as chairman of the board of Phileas Pharma, Inc. and sits on the Board of Directors of Transcode Therapeutics , a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative RNA therapeutics in immuno-oncology.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Philippe Calais to MatriSys as President and CEO,” said Magda Marquet, Chairwoman of MatriSys’ Board of Directors. “His strong background and proven leadership in the bio pharmaceutical industry will be a true asset as we move into clinical development and commercialization of MatriSys’ unique dermatology pipeline based on the groundbreaking skin microbiome research of UCSD Prof. Richard Gallo.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Calais to MatriSys Bioscience. He will be essential in positioning MatriSys Bio for our next period of growth” said Mark S. Wilson, Co-Founder and Director.

“I am very excited to be joining the MatriSys team,” said Philippe, “I believe MatriSys has a great business model to provide microbiome derived medications for patients suffering from major skin diseases. I am fully convinced of the depth of the company’s discoveries and intellectual property as well as the great potential of MSB-01, MatriSys’ first drug candidate for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (atopic eczema). I am looking forward to work closely with Professor Gallo, our investors, and partners to realized MatriSys’ full potential!“

Dr. Calais received his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University François-Rabelais in Tours, France.

About MSB-01

MatriSys Bioscience is currently developing MSB-01 which is a commercially viable room-temperature stable topical formulation of freeze-dried S. hominis Strain A9 bacteria for application to the lesional skin of atopic dermatitis patients.

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is a clinical stage Specialty Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and commercializing rational microbiome therapies for the top five dermatology and skin care conditions. Our foundational microbiome therapeutics platform is based on the pioneering work of Richard L. Gallo MD PhD, Distinguished Professor and Founding Chair, Department of Dermatology at the University of California, San Diego and the http://gallolab.ucsd.edu/. For more information, please visit http://www.matrisysbio.com/.

