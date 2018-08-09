MatriSys Bioscience announces new board member

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN DIEGO – August 9, 2018 -- MatriSys Bioscience, a leader in the field of microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of skin conditions, today announced that it has elected a new board member at its recent meeting. “I am pleased to welcome Dr. Robert Eastlack as our new Board member” said Mark S. Wilson, CEO of MatriSys Bioscience. “Bob brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will add a valuable perspective to our Board of Directors and will be a tremendous asset to our company as we further our mission of developing microbiome-based therapeutics for cutaneous diseases. His experience and insights will add great value in helping to guide MatriSys Bio in the future. We look forward to his contributions as a member of our board of directors".

Dr. Eastlack is board certified surgeon who has been honored as one of the top spine surgeons in San Diego. He serves as Director of Spine Research and Co-Director of the spine fellowship program at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla and has published extensively in musculoskeletal medicine. He serves as Chief Executive Officer at Top Doctors Labs, LLC. He also co-founded Spine Innovation LLC and serves as Director of its Board. Bob is also General Partner and Founder at Baker & Eastlack Ventures, a venture capital fund created to invest in promising emerging growth companies in the healthcare industry. Bob has operational experience and has been on numerous medical and scientific advisory boards. He has been an active angel investor, including with Tech Coast Angels, and a board member who has successfully invested in early stage companies. He received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Stanford University and Baylor College of Medicine, respectively.

About MSB-01

MatriSys Bioscience is currently developing MSB-01 which is a commercially viable room-temperature stable topical formulation of freeze-dried S. hominis A9 bacteria in an anhydrous oil for application to the lesional skin of AD patients. The lyophilized bacteria are revived in the presence of skin moisture and kill S. aureus that colonize the patients’ skin. MSB-01 is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trials currently. It is intended as a “universal” treatment strain for all patients.

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is a clinical stage Specialty Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and commercializing rational microbiome therapies for the top five dermatology and skin care conditions. Our foundational microbiome therapeutics platform is based on the pioneering work of Richard L. Gallo MD PhD, Distinguished Professor and Founding Chair, Department of Dermatology at the University of California, San Diego and the http://gallolab.ucsd.edu/. For more information, please visit http://www.matrisysbio.com/.

