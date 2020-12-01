SHIFT ASIA RECEIVES RECOGNITION FOR ENTERPRISE’S GOOD TAX OBLIGATION IMPLEMENTATION

In late October 2020, SHIFT ASIA had the pleasure to meet authorities from HCMC tax department to be commended for its outstanding achievements in 2019.

HCMC, VIETNAM, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late October 2020, SHIFT ASIA had the pleasure to meet authorities from HCMC tax department to be commended for its outstanding achievements in implementing the state's tax obligations in 2019.

Meeting was held to be attended by leadership members from the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department and SHIFT ASIA, where the company was awarded with the recognition and received merit certificates from the authorities.

We were delighted when we first heard the news, even so when we were given the opportunity to meet the Chairman in person who was highly appreciative of our spirit of overcoming difficult times and adherence to high standards. He especially recognized and generously praised our sense of self-accountability in complying with tax which resulted in this round’s much congratulated recognition.

Technology sector is booming, which contributes prosperity to the city and embodies the promising future of the country. We certainly hope to continue on with the legacy and the company would maintain profitable business capacity, in order to successfully complete the tasks in 2020 in order to add to the overall development of the city.