B2B Research Company Goodfirms Selects Top Offshore QA Companies of 2021: SHIFT ASIA from Vietnam and more

CEO ITO RYOSUKE being interviewed

The research ranks the companies, boosts their online reputation and helps service seekers pick the right technology partner that meets their business needs.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driving efficiency, enabling scale and product success with quality testing endows SHIFT ASIA as one of the leading software testing services providers in Vietnam at GoodFirms. "Quality assurance (QA) is our core business and QA is vital for software development." said Ryusuke Ito, Chief Executive officer, SHIFT ASIA. “Since 2016, SHIFT ASIA has focused on quality assurance services that support profit-making business outcomes for our clients, while expanding its business from software testing to development. Being recognized as a leading software testing service providers in Vietnam from GoodFirms means we are better equipped than ever to deliver on the promise of quality, ability and reliability for our clients."

At SHIFT ASIA, the expert testers' team believes quality can be made a guarantee, and the team takes pride in bringing confidence to organizations and products around the world using SHIFT METHOD. After fruitful years, SHIFT ASIA is now much larger than a handful of passionate professionals. In Vietnam, the international team at SHIFT ASIA aims to continue the journey by driving performance, enabling scale and product success with a level of service and details expected by the Japanese clients and beyond.

The team facilitates the comprehensive service offerings – security assessment, test automation, international inspection, offshore development on top of manual testing. With wide range of solutions, the group answers all kinds of needs creators are experiencing in quality assurance in a digital economy driven by savvy consumers and clients looking for bug-free personalized experience from companies.

Building and facilitating a working qa scheme for various clients in finance, ERP and e-commerce especially has been a challenging journey. And this year's recognition is a motivating and humbling event for all professionals at SHIFT ASIA.

Read the full article on their blog post.
https://shiftasia.com/column/shift-asia-burgeons-by-offering-bespoke-test-plan-from-vietnam-good-firms/

