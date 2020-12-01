Local Gym Is Part Of The Solution In Fighting Covid-19 And Is Offering Free Memberships to Community Residents
Local Gym Is Part Of The Solution In Fighting Covid-19 And Is Offering Free Memberships to Community Residents To Help Them Build Their Immune System.VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echelon Health and Fitness, a local, family owned gym voted best gym in South Jersey 4 years in a row has introduced a new way for their community to stay healthy during Covid-19. Residents in Voorhees and the surrounding towns are currently eligible to sign up for a free one year, three days per week, Bronze Membership with two Thrive personal training sessions (*some restrictions apply).
The goal of this program is to help people in South Jersey stay healthy, and get back on track with their fitness routines. With free access to the gym and personal training, Echelon’s strong community can provide the added motivation many people need to stay consistent with their health.
“Exercise is medicine and will help to build your immune system to help fight off all viruses including Covid-19,” says Jeff Quinn, Managing Partner. “I strongly believe gyms, fitness centers and studios are part of the solution and not the problem,” he continued. Jeff Quinn has also received a certification in Contact Tracing from Johns Hopkins University. New Jersey Contact Tracers have a 30% success rate. The two times when Jeff had to reach out to members about possible exposure he reached 100% of the contacts within 12 hours. To date there has been no Covid Spread from inside Echelon Health and Fitness.
Exercise is an important aspect of a healthy life, especially during the current pandemic. Some studies even show that immune boosting benefits can come from regular, moderate intensity exercise. A fitness routine can also be used to combat anxiety and stress, help with sleep, and prevent weight gain (Penn Medicine).
The International Health, Racquet, & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), and MXM, a technology and knowledge transfer company specializing in member tracking within the fitness industry, recently conducted a study that supported the idea that gyms are not a high risk location for Covid-19. From May 1, 2020 through August 6, 2020 they found that of the nearly 50 million check-ins across the country, only 0.0023 percent tested positive for COVID-19.
“As our world faces difficult times and adversity is striking, our Thrive Team here at Echelon believes we continue to train no matter what. Team Echelon has chosen to adapt and deliver for each and every member because we actually care. As we come together as a community, we will continue to deliver the best program in the country to allow an outlet and safe place for each and every member,” says Trey Severs, Thrive personal training manager.
After a nearly six month hiatus, the gym reopened on September 1, the first day that gyms in New Jersey were allowed to welcome in guests. They are operating at 25% capacity and have worked to meet or exceed all state requirements to keep their staff and members safe.
This family owned gym has created innovative ways to stay alive during the recent shutdowns. Over the summer, they hosted socially distant classes like BODYPUMP and even Spin. They also introduced virtual classes and personal training sessions with many of their in-person instructors.
“During this unpredictable time, we have all been facing many different challenges. Maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle can be difficult,” expressed Leah Pileggi, Spin and Barre instructor at Echelon. “Nutrition, exercise, and the counseling that is being offered with our online partners are great places to start!” she explained.
About Echelon - Echelon Health and Fitness is a 38,000 sq ft local and family owned gym that has been Voted Best Gym in South Jersey 4 years in a row. The fitness center includes 3 studios with 75 classes per week, THRIVE Personal Training, MemberPERX, Indoor Track, Childcare and a pool and sauna area. Since opening in April 2016, Echelon has become a top destination for gym-goers looking for both valuable amenities and affordable pricing. Echelon Health and Fitness is committed to helping the community reach their fitness goals.
*Some restrictions apply. Eligible recipients must be 23 years or older and a local resident.This offer is not valid for past or current members or guests.
