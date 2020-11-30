MDC offers special sales for 2021 Natural Events Calendars

Kansas City, Mo. – They don’t always fit in a stocking, but they’re easily wrapped and happily received. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) 2021 Natural Events Calendar is a popular holiday gift item, and a special calendar sales event is upcoming at MDC nature centers from Dec. 8 to 18.

The calendars are on sale now online and at MDC nature centers and offices. At $9 apiece, they are valued for each month’s beautiful photography and daily tips on what’s happening outdoors in nature. For instance, you might guess that black bears are in their dens in December, but did you know that skunks sleep day and night when winter temperatures drop below 15 degrees?

MDC will offer a 50 percent price discount on the calendars from Tuesday Dec. 8, through Friday, Dec. 18, at nature centers. The Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs and the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City will both have the calendars on sale for $4.50 during those dates. No other special discounts will apply during that time. Visit Burr Oak Woods at 1401 N.W. Park Road, or the Discovery Center at 4750 Troost Ave.

A 50 percent discount also applies to calendar sales via the MDC online Nature Shop from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. Visit the Nature Shop at Nature Shop at http://mdcnatureshop.com. The Nature Shop also has a variety of books for sale on Missouri trees, wildflowers, and outdoor recreation such as canoeing and kayaking.

Natural Events Calendars are also available at the normal $9 price at MDC offices statewide, or via the MDC online Nature Shop through the holidays.

When visiting MDC nature centers, remember that protocols and precautions apply, including physical distancing and face masks.

For more information about conservation and nature in Missouri, visit http://mdc.mo.gov.