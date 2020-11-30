Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Dr. Suzanna Gratia Hupp will serve the Office of the Attorney General as Special Advisor and will assist with the upcoming 87th Legislative Session. She is recognized worldwide as one of the leading advocates for an individual’s right to carry a concealed weapon after surviving a mass shooting at a local restaurant that claimed the lives of both of her parents and 21 others.

“I am both honored and excited to be working for Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom I know to be a powerful advocate for the Constitution and the great state of Texas,” said Dr. Suzanna Gratia Hupp.

Dr. Hupp was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1996 and was appointed Chair of the House select committee on child welfare and foster care, then later appointed as Chair of Human Services for the 79th Legislature. Dr. Hupp retired from the Texas Legislature in January 2007 after 12 years of service. She most recently served as Director of Veteran Services at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, from which she retired in January 2020.

“As a survivor of tragedy, Dr. Hupp’s impassioned calls for the right of citizens to self-defense have thrust her into the national debate on the right to keep and bear arms. Since then, she has tirelessly served our great state and defended our Constitution,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Dr. Hupp’s experience along with her clear dedication to our 2nd Amendment Right, liberty, and well-being of all Texans make her an exceptional addition to this Legislative Session’s team.”