New York State Board of Real Estate Appraisal to Meet Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Board of Real Estate Appraisal will meet on Thursday, December 3, at 10:30 a.m. via video conference call (WebEx).

Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (Webex). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: NYS Board of Real Estate Appraisal WHAT: Board Meeting via Video Conference Call (WebEx) WHEN: December 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

Agenda Member of the Real Estate Board Summary 10-26 REA Stats 11-23 REA Stats 11-25 Fair Housing Draft Regulations DRAFT Notice Fair Lending

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m123bbb7d0996ca994650cfb3de24b41d Enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: hPpB5NxZY28 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only: ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the session, or call the number below and enter the access code. US Toll Free:1-844-633-8697 Local:1-518-549-0500 Show toll-free dialing restrictions: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf Access code: 171 745 5560 (There are some restrictions on toll-free dialing which you can find here: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf)

For technical assistance: ------------------------------------------------------- Contact Michael Shannon at: Michael.Shannon@dos.ny.gov

If you plan to attend this WebEx (either by videoconference or phone only), please send your name to the following email address: Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov. You may send this email either before or after the meeting; please reference 10/26/20 NYS RE Appraisal Board Meeting Attendee. (Note: DOS maintains visitor lists for all public meetings.) Note: For information on logistics, please contact Denise Tidings at Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov or (518) 402-4921.

