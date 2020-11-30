PORTUGAL’S MADEIRA, LISBON AND ALGARVE NAMED WORLD’S BEST DESTINATIONS AT WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS
Once again, Madeira was named the Best Island Destination in the World, at the 2020 World Travel Awards, which also recognized Lisbon as the Best City Break Destination in the World and the Algarve as the Best Beach Destination in the World. The Secretary of State for Tourism, Rita Marques, considers that “overcoming all constraints, we preserve the reputation and notoriety of our destinations”.
“We show the world that we are a safe country, ready for everyone to receive, when possible. Thank you very much to all the Portuguese, who contributed so that Portugal continues to be among the best”, she added. Considered the ‘Oscars’ of tourism, the World Travel Awards have been awarded annually, since 1993, by industry professionals on a worldwide scale, distinguishing the work developed in the tourism industry in order to stimulate the competitiveness and quality of tourism.
Below is the complete list of awarded prizes to Portugal at the 2020 World Travel Awards 2020:
• World's Leading City Break Destination 2020 - Lisbon, Portugal
• World's Leading Beach Destination 2020 - The Algarve, Portugal
• World's Leading Island Destination 2020 - Madeira Islands
• World's Leading Luxury Leisure Resort 2020 - Conrad Algarve
• World's Leading Tourism Development Project 2020 - Dark Sky Alqueva, Portugal and Spain
• World's Leading Golf & Villa Resort 2020 - Dunas Douradas Beach Club, Portugal
• World's Leading Wine Region Hotel 2020 - L'AND Vineyards, Portugal
• World's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2020 - Passadiços do Paiva (Arouca UNESCO Global Geopark), Portugal
• World's Leading Classic Hotel 2020 - Olissippo Lapa Palace Hotel, Portugal
• World's Leading Conservation Company 2020 - Parques de Sintra - Monte da Lua, Portugal
• World's Leading Airline to Africa 2020 - TAP Air Portugal
• World's Leading Airline to South America 2020 - TAP Air Portugal
• World's Leading Inflight Magazine 2020 - Up Magazine (TAP Air Portugal)
• World's Leading Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant 2020 - Vila Joya Hotel Restaurant @ Vila Joya, Portugal
About Visit Portugal:
Integrated in the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition, Visit Portugal is the National Tourism Authority responsible for the promotion, enhancement and sustainability of tourism activity. It brings together in a single entity all the institutional skills related to boosting tourism, from supply to demand. With a privileged relationship with other public entities and economic agents, at home and abroad, Visit Portugal is committed to fulfilling the goal of strengthening tourism as one of the pillars of the growth of the Portuguese economy. [+]
