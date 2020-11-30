Get creative this Dec. with MDC’s free wreath-making sessions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Individuals who would rather celebrate the holiday season with the help of nature’s bounty than shopping for a premade gift are invited to attend two free “Holiday Wreath-Making” sessions hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on Dec. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m., and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ozark Regional Office in West Plains.

MDC will provide each participant with that they need to create unique, handmade wreaths perfect for doors, windows or outer walls. With a class limit of 10, registration is encouraged and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175163.

Enjoy this long-time tradition as MDC staff introduce you to different coniferous trees and techniques on how to build your own wreath using different Missouri native plants as accents.

Each participant will receive a 12” wreath frame, paddle wire and ribbon to make a bow. Individuals may also bring their own ribbon and wreath accents to personalize – or forage for your own backyard native plant accents! And please bring a pair of garden gloves and pruners with you.

“I’ll never forget when I made my first wreath and I have been doing it ever since,” said MDC Conservation Educator and class instructor Mary Beth Factor. “I make one for my grandma every year as a tradition and we both love the smell of cedar and pine on our doors right from our own backyards. It puts me in the Christmas spirit to share this tradition with others!”

Masks are required. Participants are to social distance during the program. Each applicant will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact. To ensure the safety of all, this program requires participants – limited to age 16 and older -- to observe social distancing and to wear a face covering. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have soap and hand sanitizer.

Be considerate of others.

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Conservation Educator Mary Beth Factor at MaryBeth.Factor@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs and limited capacity in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

If you are having difficulty registering online, you can contact the phone registration vendor at 1.888.283.0364. Event call center hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. This phone number is for event registration only.

Ozark Regional Offices is located at 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains.