NDDOT to hold vehicle auction online Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will hold a State Fleet Vehicle Auction by livestreaming it online Wednesday, December 2. The livestream public auction will include 75 vehicles located in Bismarck, ND. Live auction webcast starts at 11:00 a.m.

Customers can get information and a listing of vehicles available for purchase through the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov or the auction website at orrauctioneers.com for photos. In person viewings are also available from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at 218 Airport Road in Bismarck.

In order to bid on vehicles during the auction you must pre-register online at orrauctioneers.com. Customers are also able to pre-bid if they are unable to attend online during the live auction. Vehicle bidding will be available online only. Customers will be able to bid from anywhere using a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Vehicles up for auction have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. The auction includes sedans, vans, and pick-up trucks.

This auction is the final of four scheduled to take place this fall. For more information on dates and locations visit the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.