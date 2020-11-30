Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,580 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT to hold vehicle auction online Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will hold a State Fleet Vehicle Auction by livestreaming it online Wednesday, December 2. The livestream public auction will include 75 vehicles located in Bismarck, ND. Live auction webcast starts at 11:00 a.m.

Customers can get information and a listing of vehicles available for purchase through the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov or the auction website at orrauctioneers.com for photos. In person viewings are also available from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at 218 Airport Road in Bismarck.

In order to bid on vehicles during the auction you must pre-register online at orrauctioneers.com. Customers are also able to pre-bid if they are unable to attend online during the live auction. Vehicle bidding will be available online only. Customers will be able to bid from anywhere using a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Vehicles up for auction have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. The auction includes sedans, vans, and pick-up trucks.

This auction is the final of four scheduled to take place this fall. For more information on dates and locations visit the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.

You just read:

NDDOT to hold vehicle auction online Wednesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.