Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

 Allen

Bluffton Exempted Village School District

 

Bluffton Exempted Village School District

 

Crystal Dunifon (Medicaid)

 

Shawnee Local School District

 

Shawnee Local School District

 

 Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Athens

Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc.

 

Ohio University

 

Ohio University Foundation

 

Ohio University Foundation - Russ Research Center

 

Village of Trimble

 

 Auglaize

City of St Marys Landfill

 

City of St. Marys

 

 Belmont

Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

City of Martins Ferry

 

 Butler

Miami University Foundation

 

 Clinton

Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Cuyahoga

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District

 

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District

 

Chagrin Falls Township

 

City of Rocky River

 

City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station

 

Menlo Park Academy

 

Marilyn Davies (Medicaid)

 

T-Squared  Honors Academy

 

Village of Walton Hills

 

 Defiance

Village of Hicksville

 

 Delaware

Porter-Kingston Fire District

 

 Erie

Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Fairfield

Village of Amanda

 

 Fayette

Fayette County

 

Miami Trace Local School District

 

Miami Trace Local School District

 

Village of Jeffersonville

 

 Franklin

Brookwood Academy

 

Columbus Bilingual Academy-North

 

Franklin County

 

Franklin County Public Health

 

Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel

 

Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation

 

Amy Jackson (Medicaid)

 

The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.

 

The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.

 

 Guernsey

Area Agency on Aging Region 9 (Medicaid)

 

 Hamilton

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

 

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

 

Millcreek Valley Conservancy District

 

Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley

 

Whitewater Township

 

 Hancock

Blanchard Township

 

McComb Public Library

 

 Hardin

Upper Scioto Valley Local School District

 

Upper Scioto Valley Local School District

 

Village of Ada

 

 Highland

Highland County Agricultural Society

 

Village of Greenfield

 

 Huron

Village of Greenwich *

 

 Licking

Licking Area Computer Association

 

Northridge Local School District

 

Northridge Local School District

 

Union Township

 

 Logan

Village of Rushsylvania

 

 Lorain

North Ridgeville City School District

 

North Ridgeville City School District

 

 Lucas

Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo

 

 Mahoning

Boardman Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

 

Direction Home of Eastern OH (Medicaid)

 

Reuben McMillan Free Library Association

 

South Range Local School District

 

South Range Local School District

 

Youngstown State University

 

 Medina

Black River Local School District

 

Black River Local School District

 

Educational Service Center of Medina County *

 

Village of Spencer

 

 Mercer

Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital

 

 Miami

Lostcreek Township

 

Village of Pleasant Hill

 

 Montgomery

Trotwood-Madison City School District

 

Trotwood-Madison City School District

 

 Morrow

Village of Mount Gilead

 

 Ottawa

Ottawa County

 

Ottawa County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

Portage Fire District

 

 Perry

Perry County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Portage

Kent State University Foundation

 

Rootstown Local School District

 

Rootstown Local School District

 

 Preble

College Corner Local School District

 

Village of West Manchester

 

 Richland

Mansfield City School District

 

Mansfield City School District

 

 Sandusky

Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority

 

 Scioto

Jefferson Township

 

 Seneca

City of Fostoria

 

 Summit

Natinder Saini (Medicaid)

 

Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Trumbull

Champion Township

 

Kinsman Free Public Library

 

Mathews Local School District

 

Mathews Local School District

 

 Tuscarawas

Tri County Community Improvement Corporation

 

Tuscarawas County Health Department

 

Tuscarawas Valley Local School District

 

Tuscarawas Valley Local School District

 

 Union

City of Marysville

 

 Warren

Greater Ohio Virtual School

 

Little Miami Local School District

 

Little Miami Local School District

 

Warren County Agricultural Society

 

 Washington

Marietta and Belpre Joint Consolidated Health District

 

 Wayne

Village of Fredericksburg

 

 Wood

Bowling Green State University Foundation

 

 Wyandot

Village of Carey

 

Wyandot County Agricultural Society

 

