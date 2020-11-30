Nonprofit HR Expands Operational Capacity to Meet Social Sector Talent Management Needs
Nonprofits require an unprecedented level of talent management support in this era.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit HR recently announced the appointment of key leaders who will shape the firm’s operational infrastructure as it expands service delivery to meet increased demand for social sector thought-partnering. The expansion is based on the evolving talent attraction, retooling, development and retention needs for nonprofits; these needs stem from the impacts of the novel coronavirus, civil and social unrest and a polarized political climate on the sector’s workforce and culture. Specifically, the firm has hired Staffing, Talent Delivery, and Workforce Management expert, Terry Perenich, as its new Vice President of Client Services effective December 1, 2020. Terry will focus on expanding Nonprofit HR’s work with nonprofits and play a critical role in leading its infrastructure for service delivery. Ultimately, Perenich’s new role will help Nonprofit HR’s clients build the talent management capacity needed to better meet their missions. Terry comes to Nonprofit HR having worked with several leading brands, including Deloitte LLP, Kforce Global Solutions, Inc. and Accenture. This new role was created in direct response to the increasingly more complex demands of the nation’s growing social sector.
Nonprofit HR’s Vice President and Managing Partner, and former head of Business Development, Patty Hampton, has also been tapped to lead a new initiative focused on the unique needs of social enterprises which will launch early 2021. Sidney Abrams, long-time champion of the firm’s human resources consulting practice, will now head its business development function to maintain visibility in and expand to new markets where social impact organizations are rapidly growing to meet rapidly expanding societal needs.
“Nonprofits require an unprecedented level of talent management support in this era. The understanding of the importance of talent to organizational sustainability confirms that nonprofit leaders are committed to their missions and are serious about responsibly investing in their people. Nonprofit HR has been on an aggressive growth trajectory for the past 10 years. We continually align our growth strategy with developments in the sector and the nation, which means that organizations can continue to count on us as trusted advisors,” said Lisa Brown Alexander, President & CEO, Nonprofit HR.
Nonprofit HR has streamlined its operations in a new initiative dubbed “Agility.” This effort intentionally repositions its client services with an expanded and dynamic leadership team: Strategy and Advisory services, now led by long-time HR strategist, consultant and Managing Director, Lori Kipnis; HR Outsourcing, the firm’s largest practice, led by Heather de la Riva; Search, spearheaded by professional search expert and Managing Director, Myra Briggs; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), the firm’s fastest-growing practice, led by well-known DEI thought partner and Managing Director, Emily Holthaus; and Total Rewards, led by compensation, benefits and wellness expert and Managing Director, Lisa McKeown.
