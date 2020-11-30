PennDOT Equipment, Operators Ready for Forecasted Weather

​Wintry weather and possible heavy snow squalls are in the forecast for the northwest region of the state and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crews in District 1 are prepared for any inclement weather that might occur. “Planning is a major component of roadway maintenance at PennDOT. We keep a close eye of the weather, have contingency plans determined in advance of storms, and track our material levels consistently,” said Douglas Schofield, PennDOT assistance district executive for maintenance. “That preparation means crews are ready to meet our goal of keeping the roads safe and passable.” Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. Plow trucks and other equipment are ready. Crews will work around the clock, as needed, to respond to winter weather as it occurs. PennDOT urges drivers to also prepare for possible winter weather, use caution while driving, and avoid travel during serve winter weather conditions. Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Motorists should leave plenty of space – six car lengths – when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials. During squalls or whiteout conditions, do not stop on the roadway as this could cause a chain-reaction collision. Come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

Additionally, motorists who are traveling during times of snow or sleet should remember the following safety advice: • Leave early to ensure you have extra time to make the trip. • Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions. • Turn on your headlights. • Stay in your lane. • Increase your following distance. • Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient. • Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required. • Use defroster and wipers. • Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice. • Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely. • Give ample room for plow truck drivers to treat the roadways and never pass between two trucks operating in a plow line. • Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel, and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly. PennDOT also reminds citizens that downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.ReadyPA.org or by calling 1-888-9-READYPA. Citizens can find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the Web site or the toll-free line. For more information on winter driving and PennDOT operations, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

