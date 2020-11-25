2020-11-25 09:36:44.93 Eolia Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2020-11-25 09:36:44.93

Mark Magruder of Eolia claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize after matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning numbers on Oct. 31 were 2, 6, 40, 42, and 55, with a Powerball number of 24. Magruder purchased the winning ticket at Scotty’s Market, 119 Green St., in Eolia.

The win marks the 251st time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the last five years.

In FY20, players in Pike County won more than $2.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $265,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $303,000 went to education programs in the county.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $202 million.