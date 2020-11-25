Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,531 in the last 365 days.

2020-11-25 09:36:44.93 Eolia Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2020-11-25 09:36:44.93

Story Photo

Mark Magruder of Eolia claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize after matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning numbers on Oct. 31 were 2, 6, 40, 42, and 55, with a Powerball number of 24. Magruder purchased the winning ticket at Scotty’s Market, 119 Green St., in Eolia.

The win marks the 251st time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the last five years.

In FY20, players in Pike County won more than $2.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $265,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $303,000 went to education programs in the county.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $202 million. 

You just read:

2020-11-25 09:36:44.93 Eolia Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.