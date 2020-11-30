2020-11-30 10:56:15.147 $200,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Pineville

2020-11-30 10:56:15.147

Regina Lewis, a Missouri Lottery player who lives across the state line in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, uncovered a $200,000 top prize on a “Happy Holidays” Scratchers ticket. Lewis purchased the winning ticket at Ozark Beverage Company, 14863 Route E, in Pineville.

“Happy Holidays” is a $10 Scratchers ticket with over $11.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including another $200,000 top prize. In FY20, McDonald County players won more than $3.3 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $350,000 in incentives, and more than $1.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.