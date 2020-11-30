Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,622 in the last 365 days.

Lonseal Flooring Receives Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award

Lonpolaris

LONSEAL FLOORING today announced that it has received a 2019 Boeing Performance Excellence Award.

Lonseal Flooring is one of only 63 gold suppliers to receive the Gold level of recognition.”
— Boeing
CARSON, CA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONSEAL FLOORING today announced that it has received a 2019 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Lonseal Flooring maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 2018 to September 2019.

This year, Boeing recognized 400 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Lonseal Flooring is one of only 63 gold suppliers to receive the Gold level of recognition.

About Lonseal. Celebrating over 48 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® is known as the “Little Giant” in the resilient sheet vinyl flooring industry. Lonseal offers a unique selection of resilient exterior and interior sheet vinyl flooring in embossed and smooth surfaces. They provide designs that best fits commercial spaces ranging from industrial to healthcare. Lonseal services a range of commercial applications including healthcare, educational, fitness, corporate, exhibits, entertainment stage studios, as well as transportation industries such as EMS, aviation, and marine. Lonseal’s products are specified through architects and designers nationwide. For more information, visit LONSEAL.COM or call 310.830.7111.

Lace Greene-Cordts
Lonseal, Inc.
+1 310-830-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Lonseal Flooring Receives Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.