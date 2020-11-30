Lonseal Flooring Receives Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award
LONSEAL FLOORING today announced that it has received a 2019 Boeing Performance Excellence Award.
Lonseal Flooring is one of only 63 gold suppliers to receive the Gold level of recognition.”CARSON, CA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONSEAL FLOORING today announced that it has received a 2019 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Lonseal Flooring maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 2018 to September 2019.
This year, Boeing recognized 400 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Lonseal Flooring is one of only 63 gold suppliers to receive the Gold level of recognition.
About Lonseal. Celebrating over 48 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® is known as the “Little Giant” in the resilient sheet vinyl flooring industry. Lonseal offers a unique selection of resilient exterior and interior sheet vinyl flooring in embossed and smooth surfaces. They provide designs that best fits commercial spaces ranging from industrial to healthcare. Lonseal services a range of commercial applications including healthcare, educational, fitness, corporate, exhibits, entertainment stage studios, as well as transportation industries such as EMS, aviation, and marine. Lonseal’s products are specified through architects and designers nationwide. For more information, visit LONSEAL.COM or call 310.830.7111.
