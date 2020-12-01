Live Speakeasy Book Launch Event on December 15, 2020
Are you bored? Is being locked down getting you down? Join Running Wild Livestream on Dec. 15 at 1 PM PT on https://www.facebook.com/runningwildpressUNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, California, November 15, 2020
Join Running Wild LLC for the 2021 Catalog Speakeasy on December 15 at 1 pm PT on Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/runningwildpress, Twitter at https://twitter.com/RunWildBooks and on YouTube at https://youtube.com/channel/UCDZsgnRW_PakI0LSvMXN5og.
Are you bored? Is being locked down getting you down? You can’t go to the movies, you can’t meet up with your friends, you can’t safely meet in a group. You’ve got this library of books that you’ve read over and over and over again.
Are you feeling isolated, lonely, frustrated, depressed? Those Zoom happy hours and meet ups are getting to be a bit much. I mean how many times do you want to chat in isolation?
You deserve to have some fun!
I know, it’s unfair. It’s awful to feel isolated. Don’t you miss the touch of another? The feeling of a warm hug? The touch of an ungloved hand?
You work hard, you follow the rules (well, mostly) and yet, you’re still isolated, still depressed, still in lockdown and it’s only getting worse.
We may not be able to cure COVID but we can get you connected so you won’t feel so lonely, so alone. You’ll feel fulfilled, like you’re part of the family. Our family. And our family knows how to run wild.
We’ve got great stories including the best of 2019’s, fabulous reviews, Amazon bestsellers and our authors are damned fun.
We search for the most unique, most creative stories. Stories that don’t fit neatly in a box … and we bring them to you.
Join us on December 15th at 1 PM PT live on Facebook Live or Twitter or YouTube and get your party on! We’ll send you exclusive links the day of the event so you can join our wild family.
If you don’t come then you’ll miss some of the hottest stories in 2021. You’ll miss our special guests, including award winning author Porochista Khakpour whose memoir, SICK was a New York Times Bestseller. You’ll miss the opportunity to meet some of the best storytellers in the world.
Get insider knowledge, connect with likeminded people, hear about the best of the best in 2021. Transform from the sad, tired, lonely, isolated world you’re in now and become connected, excited, happy with fresh new stories. Click on the link now to join our wild community! http://eepurl.com/cRp8ED
