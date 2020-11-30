Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FM 499 Hunt County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to replace the bridge on FM 499 at Lynn Creek will begin Nov. 30, 2020.

The contractor, Hodges and Son, were granted 96 working day, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $620,000. The contractor anticipates setting construction barricades on Nov. 23, officials said.

While this project is underway, motorists/drivers should remain alert for road closures and detours on this portion of FM 499 in Hunt County. The Lynn Creek bridge at FM 499 is approximately one-half mile west of State Highway 24, officials noted.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

 

