Tennessee Season to Remember to be held virtually Dec. 3

NASHVILLE –Tennessee Season to Remember, an event that has been held annually since 2003 to honor and remember victims of homicide, will be held virtually this year at 5:30 p.m. (CST) Thursday, December 3 at the First Baptist Church in downtown Nashville, according to federal, state and local public safety officials who are hosting the event.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the First Baptist Church’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/firstbaptistchurchnashville. It can be viewed live safely from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or at any time after the event.

Scheduled speakers include Governor Bill Lee (taped recording), former First Lady Andrea Conte, the founder of Tennessee Season to Remember, and April Armstrong, this year’s keynote speaker, whose brother Darrell Sloan was murdered in a home robbery in 2009 in Wilson County.

Traditionally, families from across Tennessee have gathered and placed ornaments on memorial wreaths in honor of their loved ones during this annual event and the wreaths are displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol throughout the holiday season. This year names will be read off during this special ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tennessee State Capitol will also be lit in purple to honor this event and homicide victims.

The Tennessee Board of Parole, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the office of Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the office of State Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, the office of State Treasurer David Lillard, Jr., the Tennessee Department of Correction, Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs, Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, and the Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction (TRICOR) are working together on this year’s event. Also providing support are victim advocacy groups You Have the Power and Tennessee Voices for Victims, U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee and the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office.

