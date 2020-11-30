Help Keep People in Their Homes by Donating to Kansas Legal Services

Winter is nearly here. The CDC moratorium on evictions ends on December 31.

The economy remains a horrible place for marginalized workers to find a job. Cold weather, eviction, no work. Oh, and a dangerous virus floating around, requiring medical treatment for low income Kansans who can't access health insurance. This is the reality for many of the people that KLS works with every day.

In Kansas City, we have attorneys at the Courthouse for every eviction docket. They are helping tenants and landlords apply for the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program (KEPP), a statewide use of CARES Act money that can resolve past due rent and keep families in their homes.

KEPP allowed attorneys in our Topeka office to help a family on the verge of eviction – getting the landlord involved so that he could receive back rent payment from the program. The eviction was dismissed.

KLS Advice Attorney Alan talks to people statewide about their options daily, providing advice about how they can negotiate time to move safely or assert their rights under the moratorium.

But, across the state, we won't be able to provide representation for these low income renters in January, when the moratorium ends and these cases are heard in our courts.

We simply don't have the staff available statewide to fully meet this need.

