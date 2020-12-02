Runecast wins Best Place to Work in Digital, its Analyzer wins Cloud Security Product of the Year Computing’s Digital Technology Leaders Award Runecast Analyzer ISO 27001 dashboard

Runecast Analyzer wins Computing’s 2020 Cloud Security Product of the Year Award, and its makers win Computing’s 2020 Best Place to Work in Digital Award.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of patented, predictive analytics for hybrid cloud IT infrastructures, today announced that Q4 brought it big wins in two major categories: Best Place to Work in Digital (SMEs) and Cloud Security Product of the Year (SMEs).According to Runecast CEO and CoFounder Stan Markov (Twitter: @sferk), “Runecast Analyzer is a patented, disruptive solution that proactively scans IT infrastructures to identify and report on seemingly undiagnosable issues and security non-compliances that can be prevented. It provides System Admins with a proactive approach that is unparalleled in human terms.”These awards come just after Runecast was named one of 20 finalists from 403 total companies for the EIT Digital Challenge 2020, Europe’s flagship competition for Deep Tech scaleups, with deep tech products that leverage sophisticated, hard-to-reproduce digital technologies that fuel digital transformation. Earlier in the year, Runecast was named a 2020 Cool Vendor by Gartner.Runecast wins Computing’s Digital Technology Leaders Award for 2020 Best Place to Work in Digital (SMEs)Computing stressed the importance this year of the people behind companies’ resilience in a post-covid world. Runecast’s winning formula, according to Mr. Markov in his interview with Computing following the award announcement, was in the team maintaining a year of consistent growth and railing against complacency.The SME category for the award was open to firms with up to 250 employees and was judged on being able to provide evidence and examples of company activities and success in the following key areas:- Digital culture that embraces employee ideas.- Innovative digital projects with major employee involvement.- Training and supporting staff development on digital skills.- Retaining and developing digital staff.- Removal of organisational silos (devops) to push a clear digital strategy.Computing’s judges said that Runecast impressed them with “a fantastic approach to retaining talent,” to validate Runecast’s behind-the-scenes emphasis on staff well-being as the key to its overall business success.“According to our website’s Careers page, ‘Runecast is your place to innovate!’ And we’ve done a lot of work in employer branding to attract the right sort of talent for that approach,” said Runecast HR Manager Michaela Kolackova (Twitter: @michaelanocz). “But the primary aspect that makes Runecast great is most likely our respect for work-life balance. We hold family and health in high regard.”Read more in Computing’s interview with Runecast CEO Stan Markov:Computing's judges described Runecast's approach to talent retention as “fantastic”Runecast Analyzer wins Computing’s Cloud Excellence Award for 2020 Cloud Security Product of the Year (SMEs)The award was announced by Laura Dawson (Twitter: @ishbel_hunter), Chief Information Officer at the London School of Economics: "With this award, we were looking for evidence of innovation, adoption, features and market share[...] In our judging, we said it was a strong part of the cyber security arsenal: forewarned is forearmed, and this really does do the trick. Well done.""As enterprises increasingly embrace public cloud and containers, in addition to their on-prem virtual infrastructure, ensuring security compliance of the hybrid cloud is a challenge everyone has to solve," said Mr. Markov. “Runecast Analyzer offers continuous security compliance overview of AWS, Kubernetes and VMware in a single dashboard."Runecast Analyzer provides security compliance and best practice analysis for VMware, AWS, and Kubernetes environments. Automated security audits include common security standards such as CIS, NIST, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, HIPAA, BSI IT-Grundschutz, GDPR, and ISO 27001, with more standards added regularly. The Analyzer offers secure offline deployment that doesn’t upload any data out of your organization.Runecast Analyzer provides operational transparency, risk mitigation, cost savings, and security compliance. Forward-thinking organizations already using Runecast Analyzer include Chevron, Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, de Volksbank, Fujisoft, Scania, Avast Software, the NHS, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and many others.“From space missions and air-traffic control, to public transportation and financial infrastructures, we hear from customers that Runecast Analyzer helps to ensure their mission-critical uptime,” said Mr. Markov. “Our wins in these categories validate our goal to help organizations – even our own – to more readily approach the future.”IT admins can test Runecast Analyzer in their own environments with a 14-day free trial

