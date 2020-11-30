Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Second Hiker Rescued from Lonesome Lake Trail

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 November 30, 2020

Lincoln, NH – At around 3:00 p.m. on November 29, 2020, for the second time this weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Lonesome Lake trail in Lincoln. A 53-year-old woman, Maura Varney, of Tewksbury, MA, was descending the trail when she slipped on ice and fell, resulting in a lower leg injury that left her unable to continue on her own. Volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue Team and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department again responded to the trail to carry the injured hiker down to the trailhead. They were aided by a few well-prepared Good Samaritan hikers who were on the trail as well.

Rescuers had to be deal with icy conditions on the trail but were able to bring the injured hiker down safely, arriving at the trailhead at around 5:25 p.m. Linwood Ambulance transported her to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for additional medical attention.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers would like to remind anyone enjoying the outdoors the remainder of this fall to plan ahead and make safe decisions. Winter conditions exist on most hiking trails at this time and will not improve until well into next spring. All hikers should be ready to contend with ice and snow regardless of the conditions at the base of the mountains. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.

No further information is available at this time.

Second Hiker Rescued from Lonesome Lake Trail

