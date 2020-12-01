Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The 50 Best Home-Based Franchise Businesses to Start in 2020

Dream Vacations franchise owner Grant Springer

Army vet Grant Springer now works from home (and while traveling the globe) as a franchise owner with Dream Vacations.

Franchise Business Review Identified 50 Top Home-Based Franchises Based on Independent Research of Owner Satisfaction

Interest in home-based businesses is greater than ever in light of the pandemic. For anyone considering starting a home business, franchise ownership is a great way to go.”
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has released its research on the best home-based franchises. Fifty brands were named in a newly released report identifying the top home-based business opportunities with the highest franchisee satisfaction.

Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year recognizing the top franchises in specific sectors.

“Interest in home-based businesses is greater than ever in light of the pandemic. For anyone considering starting a home business, franchise ownership is a great way to go,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “The key is to find an industry that excites you and then do your due diligence to find a franchise company that is invested in helping you succeed. From our perspective, franchisee satisfaction is one of the most important factors to consider when doing your research.”

To identify the companies on the list of the Top Home-Based Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 300 franchise brands, representing over 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in our satisfaction research. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including financial opportunity, leadership, training & support, and the franchisee community.

“It can be extremely difficult to start a business on your own, but many home-based franchises are affordable options that also offer a proven business model backed by the help and support of the franchisor - if you find the right opportunity,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Our 2020 list of the Top Home-Based Franchises includes 50 fantastic businesses that can be started as a home-based business -- all of which have outstanding satisfaction with their franchise owners based on our research.”

The complete list of the Top Home-Based Franchises is available at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top/top-home-based-franchise-opportunities/

Research on the Top Franchises for 2021 is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.

About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

