Heidi Jandel Weiland of Vibrant Living to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holistic life coach Heidi Jandel Weiland believes that when women find themselves stuck in their life, and they decide to do something about it, it can be the beginning of a journey beyond their wildest dreams.

Heidi is the founder of Vibrant Living, where she helps introverted women who are unhappy with their lives get unstuck, build lasting self-confidence and feel more at peace.

“Many of us live not so vibrantly,” says Heidi. “Often it’s not for lack of information. In fact, when my clients first come to me, they’re usually feeling deeply overwhelmed, anxious and frustrated with their lives because they think they know what it takes to live vibrantly but they just can’t seem to make it happen. They think the problem is because of their job or their husband or their laziness or something else, but it’s almost always about self-doubt.”

Most of Heidi’s work, she says, revolves around helping her clients reduce anxiety and build self-confidence. Being a holistic life coach, she approaches this from a mind, body and spirit perspective.

“Self-confidence is a skill.” says Heidi. “When you can learn this skill, you can apply it anywhere in your life that you need it.”

The first step, says Heidi, is for her clients to become aware of the belief patterns that have created their current problems. Once they do this, they start to see how much power they actually have in their lives and it becomes easier to figure out how to make the changes they want so that they feel happier.

Of course, most coaches coach what they have experience with, and Heidi admits self-confidence was once a challenge for her, too. Prior to launching Vibrant Living, Heidi owned a web development company with great clients, great projects, great employees, but on the inside she was really unhappy and burned out.

“I was working from a place of such low self-confidence,” recalls Heidi. “I was overworked all the time because I didn't have boundaries. I wasn't taking care of myself and always put other people first. When that goes on year after year, and you build your company based on that, it eventually gets to a point where something has to change.”

“So I started investing in myself by studying yoga and Ayurveda. Then I started working with a life coach and she helped me to finally decide to let go of that old business and take a leap into the unknown. I had no idea I was going to become a coach. It evolved as I kept moving forward and opened myself to new possibilities and really started to believe in myself more.”

Heidi says her mission is one of hope and empowerment.

“I've always been a helper. I've always enjoyed supporting people and I love personal growth. It feels like just this natural extension of who I am, my life’s purpose. I just love seeing people transform and tap into their own sense of power and possibility to make changes in their lives.”

