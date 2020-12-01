THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN'S NUVOPHARMS INC. TO ITS WEBSITE
“Driven by Passion, Backed by Science.”
"I am extremely pleased with the participation of NuvoPharms Inc. to the website. Jamie and his entire group have done years of analysis on the benefits of cannabis".”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
Toronto, Ontario, Canada – December 1st, 2020 - The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company”), is pleased to announce that medical cannabis producer NuvoPharms Inc. has become the latest company to retain the services of www.theinvestorscoliseum.com. NuvoPharms Inc. is a fresh, unique, cutting-edge company that the Coliseum is thrilled to be actively showcasing. The Investors Coliseum and NuvoPharms CEO Mr. Jamie Novotny have worked diligently to provide a vast array of material to showcase NuvoPharms. Please visit the website for a more in-depth look:
https://theinvestorscoliseum.com/featured-companies/nuvopharms-inc
About NuvoPharms Inc.
NuvoPharms is a medical cannabis business that is based in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. The company will focus on cultivating, processing, and selling medical cannabis. NuvoPharms will sell affordable, high quality, organic-grown medical cannabis to registered patients, wholesalers, and retailers. The company will be owned by a group of equity shareholders, including Jamie Novotny, owner of NuvoMedic Canna Consulting, a medical cannabis consulting firm in Prince Albert. NuvoPharms’ products will be distributed through NuvoMedic, the NuvoPharms online store, and through retailers and distributors. The company will look to gain market share in the provincial, national, and international markets.
Jamie Novotny Chief Executive Officer of NuvoPharms Inc. Commented:
"We have retained the services of the Investor's Coliseum to facilitate the extension of our reach into all areas of the Capital Markets. We understand the importance of sharing our unique profile and story widely and are extremely excited to be working closely with the www.theinvestorscoliseum.com Coliseum team."
NuvoPharms Inc. prides itself on being 100% science-driven. “We are continually analyzing the most relevant and current cannabis research under the guidance of our Chief Medical Officer and Physician Head of Cultivation. This allows us to not only produce high quality products but to mindfully tailor production to ensure that the end result is truly effective medicinal cannabis that is better suited to treat and manage a wide spectrum of medical conditions.” - Jamie Novotny
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated
"I am extremely pleased with the participation of NuvoPharms Inc. to the website. Jamie and his entire group have done years of analysis on the benefits of cannabis and we look forward to showcasing NuvoPharms to our interested subscribers and the public at large. Our goal at The Investors Coliseum is and will always be to focus on companies on the site that are superior in quality and that our subscribers and followers want to hear and learn about.
The Company's website, https://theinvestorscoliseum.com please visit us and subscribe!!
NuvoPharms Inc. Corporate Overview