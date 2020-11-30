Spotlight Records re-signs Todd Berry

Spotlight Records and Todd Berry has agreed to the terms of a recording contract for a 2nd time.

ZANESVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Berry was born and raised in Muncie

Indiana. Todd has been singing since the age of nine and successfully made a living doing what he loves ----- singing and performing. Todd has been influenced by several artists including Elvis Presley, Garth Brooks, Frank Sinatra, Huey Lewis, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney and more.

Todd Berry is a professional singer that has provided entertainment for clubs and venues throughout the United States, Todd performs a wide variety of music ranging from 50s & 60s Classic Rock, Country, Gospel and now Easy Listening.

About Spotlight Records……………founded in 1995, Spotlight Records produces and promotes mainstream Pop, Rock, Country and now Easy Listening. Headquartered in Zanesville, Ohio, Spotlight Records an independent recording company founded by Jim Bruce who has recorded Debbie Collins, Brandi Lynn Howard, Category IV, Todd Berry, Kalysta Minton, and David Church.

James Bruce owner of Spotlight Records contacted Todd Berry after he received a new song that he felt was a great song for Todd if he would consider changing his persona to a more mature songster. Todd agreed and Spotlight Records signed Todd for a second time 10years after the first. In 2011 The International Association of Independent Recording Artists, IAIRA, who recognizes and honors artistic achievement, technical proficiency, and overall excellence in sound recording by monitoring chart activity as published in various reporting charts from around the world. According to their research, on 07/30/2010 the above referenced release; Politically Incorrect Redneck, by Todd Berry, had attained The Number 52 Position on at least one of the charts monitored and verified by IAIRA. On the basis of that research, IAIRA has qualified the aforementioned release as eligible for Certification as an “International Top 100”.

For more information about Todd Berry contact our entertainment department at 614-599-5298

Or email us at spotlight3records@yahoo.com website: www.accessentertainmentgroups.com