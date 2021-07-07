Spotlight Records is expanding their operations to Nashville, Tennessee

Perfect Image Recording Nashville and Spotlight Record together setup shop in Nashville

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus, Ohio July 7, 2021: John Pineiro owner of The Perfect Image Recording Nashville and James Bruce owner of Spotlight Records of Zanesville, Ohio have agreed to enlist their businesses together in a effort to further their perspective operations.

John Pineiro is a Professional Musician/Guitarist/Producer/Engineer/Studio Session Guitarist at Perfect Image Recording, Nashville since 2001. Mr. Pineiro has performed on hundreds of stages across the US since 1992 and have played on numerous recordings, most recently on new Johnny Cash material that has been re-recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. James Bruce started his record company also in 1992 as J Paul Records and in 1995 it was re-named to Spotlight Records. Mr. Bruce also started his entertainment bureau known as Access Entertainment Group in 1989.

Now with both companies combining their efforts and services have agreed that is a natural move that will enhance our companies due to this additional location for Spotlight Records and added services for Perfect Image Recording Studio. It is agreed that Mr. Pineiro now will hold the title at Spotlight Record as Senior Vice President in charge of artist development, production and events.

About Spotlight Records

Spotlight Records currently has signed country singer Kalysta Minton which John has recorded. Kalysta’s debut CD was recorded at his studio to be released later this year. Spotlight also has signed to its label Pop singer Todd Berry with his new single release “When I Need a Friend”. Spotlight Records is a full service talent, recording and production agency as a professional services firm for independent musicians, singers, songwriters, bands, entertainers and their buyers. The firm and its founder James Bruce have demonstrated expertise in booking, recordings, career development, consultation, marketing, publicity and talent management. We pride ourselves in being the event planner for charities and special events uniting the artist with the cause.