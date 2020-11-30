Rong360 Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) will hold first World FinTech Festival in Beijing
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, CHINA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rong 360 | Jianpu Technology(NYSE: JT) has confirmed its participation as a Global Satellite Event Partner of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2020, with Beijing as a location partner of SFF. Organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the SFF will be held from 7-11 December and will showcase developments in the FinTech industry, and the state of financial technology to come.
The SFF is the world's largest and most inclusive FinTech event, which saw more than 60,000 international participants from 140 countries in 2019. This December,
SFF returns with a unique hybrid format which combines a 24-hour online platform with over 40 Global Satellite Events in key FinTech hubs around the world, providing an unprecedented immersive experience and round-the-clock accessibility to Festival content and networking for participants across all time zones.
As the Festival's primary partner in Beijing, Rong360 | Jianpu Technology will host the World FinTech Festival on 8 December. The event will feature the talent and innovation that characterize the growth and vibrancy of the FinTech landscape in China. Panels of experts, regulators, and industry practitioners will cover topics including InsurTech, blockchain, AI, and 5G, which will be broadcast for a global audience.
Separate events in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chongqing will also take place as part of SFF 2020, hosted by other Global Satellite Event Partners – the Shanghai Fintech Industry Alliance, OneConnect Financial Technology and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative Bureau respectively.
David Ye, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Rong360|Jianpu Technology, said, "Our endeavor to lead the way in FinTech in China means many things, including not only innovation on one hand, but global communication with industry players and regulators on the other. As the world economy is now rocked by both crisis and opportunity, the moment to participate responsibly and with empathy is here. We hope to showcase China’s advancements in the FinTech sphere and to exchange ideas on how to do things better. More than ever, consumers and businesses are exploring new ways to apply technology to Finance, and regulators in FinTech hubs like Singapore have never been more open to working with innovators to make the balance happen. This is set to be a crucial event to close off a challenging year – but more importantly, one that sets the tone for the FinTech industry on the uncertainties and opportunities present as we move into 2021."
Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS said, "The rise of FinTech in China has seen the emergence of innovative FinTechs and unicorns, and growing research capabilities driving the development of technologies like 5G. As one of the leading FinTech hubs in the world, China continues to innovate in areas including mobile payments, as it moves towards becoming an almost cashless society. Through the World FinTech Festival in Beijing, we look forward to connecting the Chinese FinTech community to the world at SFF to facilitate learning opportunities for greater FinTech innovation."
To find more information about SFF 2020, visit: https://www.fintechfestival.sg/. Register for tickets here.
About Rong360|Jianpu Technology Inc.
Founded in 2011, Rong360|Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. It went public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:JT) on November 16th, 2017. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.
About Singapore FinTech Festival
Singapore FinTech Festival is the world's largest FinTech event and a global platform for the FinTech community comprising FinTech players, entrepreneurs, policy makers, financial industry leaders, investors, and academics. In 2019, SFF and the Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH) saw more than 60,000 participants from almost 140 countries and featured highlights such as the FinTech Conference, the FinTech Awards, Global FinTech Hackcelerator, Innovation Lab Crawl and Industry Networking and Workshops. The SFF is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in partnership with The Association of Banks in Singapore and in collaboration with SingEx Holdings.
Find out more at www.fintechfestival.sg.
Media Contact
Jianpu Technology
10 8262 5755
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn